Cameroon-Bafoussam: Haemodialysis Centre Now Operational

Published on 13.04.2023 at 12h30 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, made this information public in a tweet on last April 11.

 

The West region joined the other 9 regions in harboring a haemodilysis center. The latest one to be operational is the one at the regional hospital in Bafoussam. According to the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, this technical platform was put into operation following an instruction from the Head of State, Paul Biya.

The latter had instructed the raising of technical platforms and access to care for all populations of Cameroon throughout the national territory. The population of the West, especially those suffering from renal failure, will no longer need to travel to another region to receive treatment.

