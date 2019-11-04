Cameroon: Bafoussam inhabitants raise alarm on occurrence of fissures on road

Inhabitants of Bafoussam, headquarter of the West region of Cameroon have reportedly called on the Government of Cameroon to take urgent measures following the occurrence of fissures on a portion of the road linking Foumbot and Eveche in Bafoussam.

The incident which was reportedly triggered by heavy rains occurred Sunday November 03, 2019 around the Boulevard Eveche roundabout in Bafoussam.

The degree of the cracks has rendered the road not easily passable since then, and to avoid casualties, people have been advised not to use that part of the road until it is fixed.

According to reports, the inhabitants of the area have called on the Department of civil protection in charge of natural disasters at the Ministry of Territorial Administration to react fast in order to limit the damage that could be triggered by the occurrence of those fissures.

This natural disaster happens a week after Bafoussam was touched by the occurrence of a deadly landslide in its Gouatchie neighbourhood in the Bafoussam III Subdivision.