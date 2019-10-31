Cameroon: Bafoussam landslide survivors ordered to quit risk zone

The survivors of the Bafoussam landslide disaster that has so far claimed 43 lifes and injured many have begun quitting Ngouache, landslide-hit area to safer zones in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon.

This follows an order from Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji dispatched to the site Tuesday October 29 by President Paul Biya for an under-spot assessment of the situation, plus the needs of the affected population.

The landslide that occurred Monday night is reported to have completely brought down 13 homes, killed over 40, including children and pregnant women and injured 11, currently receiving medical treatment at the Bafoussam Regional Hospital.

Reports say the ruler of the Bamemgum village has offered some 17 hectares of land in safer zones to help accommodate the population of Ngouache.

In the meantime, the search for more bodies continue as many are still feared missing. The Head of State has ordered the military engineering corp to join the operation made up of the local population, officials of law and order and of the Red Cross.