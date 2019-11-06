Cameroon: Bafoussam pays homage to Gouatche landslide victims Saturday

The ceremony to pay homage to the 43 departed of the Gouatche landslide disaster will take place this Saturday in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, personal representative of the Head of State.

On Saturday November 9, 2019, Administrative, security and Government officials will join the bereaved families of the Gouatche landslide disaster to pay homage to the 43 departed and pray for the peaceful repose of their souls.

To that effect, in a release issued Tuesday November 5, West regional Governor Awa Fonka Augustine calls on all local Government officials in his command zone as well as the population of the West region to come and sympathise with the bereaved.

The deadly landslide that took the inhabitants of the Gouatche neighbourhood by surprise occurred in the night of Monday October 28, 2019. It reportedly killed 43, injured 11 and destroyed 13 houses.

The population was asked to quit the site after it was declared a risk zone and relocate to new sites. The Head of State ordered for the disbursement of 200 Million frs to enable the bereaved bury their dead and the affected population relocate.

Reports say presently, they are been hosted in lodging facilities provided by elite of the locality, while waiting for the military engineering corp to finish working on the 17 hectares of land offered them by the chief of Bamengum.