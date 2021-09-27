Sport › Football

Cameroon: Bafut Rangers, Lausanne, Gazelle gain promotion to Elite II

Published on 27.09.2021 at 14h01 by JournalduCameroun

The last game of the 2021 interpools tournament between Best Stars Academy of Limbe and Rangers FC of Bafut proved a very important point; supporters are yearning to return to the stadiums in their numbers if the competitions are well organised.

Organised in two cities-Limbe and Bafoussam- the 2021 interpools was a crowd puller from the first day to the last as supporters cheered their heroes at every kick of the ball

The players themselves felt the support and gave their best to produce quality on the pitch as could be justified with the array of goals scored throughout the week

In just one week, the 12 matches of the interpools tournament produced a total of 31 goals for an average of 2,58 goals per match.

The highest scoring match of the tournament was the 6-1 victory recorded by Les Amis of Ngaoundere of Kohi of Maroua though the win did count for nothing.

That score however enabled the Ngaoundere team to leave the tournament with the best attack, scoring eight goals while Best Stars Academy of Limbe and Rizière FC of Tonga had the weakest attacks with just one goal scored each.

Two teams had the best defence in the tournament after going through without conceding a single goal; Lausanne FC of Yaounde and Rangers FC of Bafut.

