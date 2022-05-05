Cameroon Bags Award On AFCON Organization

The country’s efforts in staging a memorable competition were compensated last tuesday in the United States of America when Cameroon was awarded the Golden Prize of the 12th edition of global Events Award.

The majestic opening and closing ceremonies of 9 January and 6 February 2022 won the prestigious Gold Award for “People’s Choice Event” at the Global Eventex Awards last Tuesday.

The CAN TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021 has left its mark and continues to do so almost three months after its conclusion.

The biggest party of African football was again, last Tuesday in the United States, in the honor of the 12th edition of Global Eventex Awards. The event is one of the biggest annual celebrations of the marketing and events industry’s greatest initiatives.

The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations football tournament, held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February, won the prestigious People’s Choice Event Gold Award. The Local Organising Committee’s event provider, Leap Creative Studio, won the award ahead of the World ATM Congress, the largest international air traffic management exhibition and conference in Indra, India, and the immersive audiovisual experience of Ankara’s ‘Longest Night’.

It was selected as one of the 81 extended finalists out of 606 entries from 33 countries reviewed by the jury.

This international recognition is a good move for the Local Organising Committee of the 2020 African Nations Championship and the 2021 African Nations Cup (COCAN 20-21).

The kingpin of the organisation of these two competitions has opted for the right event partner. A partner who, in addition to the gold award for “People’s Choice Event“, won the “Set Design”, “Use of Outdoor Space” and the bronze award for “People’s Choice Marketing, Communication & Strategy” where he was competing with the Saudi Arabian Cycling Tour 2022. The CAN TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021 dazzled many by highlighting the cultural, heritage and human wealth of Cameroon during the opening ceremony.