Cameroon: Baham Gets New Dojo

Published on 23.05.2022 at 12h17 by Paul Reinhard WANDJI

Martial Art Baham
The headquarter of Hauts-Plateaux division saw the inauguration on May 21 of its new hall for the exercise of martial arts.

The different disciplines of martial arts are on the rise in the West region. A lot of children, teenagers and adults find a strong interest in it. This is the case, for instance, of the population of Baham in the Hauts-Plateaux division.

Recently, children of this locality have distinguished themselves in regional competitions of Kick-boxing and Nanbudo. And to further encourage the emergence of the practice of martial arts in Baham, the Senior divisional officer of the locality, Ibrahima Moussa Ballo, proceeded to inaugurate a martial arts hall with a very modern dojo called Performance boxing club of Baham. The event took place last Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The Baham Performance boxing club located at the city centre will host regional and inter-school competitions like the Fenasco A and B games. In addition, it is said to be used for the initiation and training of martial arts lovers.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the presence of the divisional Delegate of Sports and physical education and the mayor of Baham. Opportunity to proceed with the installation of those responsible for Kick-boxing and affinity discipline of the department.

