Cameroon: Baham Gets New Dojo

The different disciplines ofare on the rise in the West region. A lot of children, teenagers and adults find a strong interest in it. This is the case, for instance, of the population ofin the Hauts-Plateaux division.

Recently, children of this locality have distinguished themselves in regional competitions of Kick-boxing and Nanbudo. And to further encourage the emergence of the practice of martial arts in Baham, the Senior divisional officer of the locality, Ibrahima Moussa Ballo, proceeded to inaugurate a martial arts hall with a very modern dojo called Performance boxing club of Baham. The event took place last Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The Baham Performance boxing club located at the city centre will host regional and inter-school competitions like the Fenasco A and B games. In addition, it is said to be used for the initiation and training of martial arts lovers.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the presence of the divisional Delegate of Sports and physical education and the mayor of Baham. Opportunity to proceed with the installation of those responsible for Kick-boxing and affinity discipline of the department.