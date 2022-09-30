› Personalities

Happening now

Cameroon : Blaise Moussa Newly Appointed CEO of Camwater

Published on 30.09.2022 at 17h06 by Nana Kamsu Kom

camwater
Blaise Moussa_CEO at Camwater

He was appointed on September 30th 2022 in Douala during an extraordinary board meeting. Blaise Moussa replaces Gervais Bolenga, who according to the Cameroonian media could be interogated in the coming days.

 

The new director arrives in a context where Camwater is experiencing many difficulties in supplying water to households. Gervais Bolenga, before his dismissal, was ordered a few weeks ago to take “urgent measures” to ensure the quality of water produced at the Akomnyada station.

The latter supplies Yaounde and its surroundings. It should be noted that, the public treasury has invested since 2017, nearly 4 billion CFA francs in the rehabilitation and extension of this production infrastructure.

MOUSSA Blaise is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SONAMINES and current Director of General Affairs of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Senior Inspector of Taxes, and active CPDM activist.
MOUSSA Blaise is a graduate of ENAM  Yaounde and studied economics and management. He holds a postgraduate degree in tax administration and he is finalizing a doctoral thesis in public finance and tax law at the Institut de Recherche en Droit Européen, International et Comparé (IRDEIC) of the Université Toulouse 1-Capitole.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top