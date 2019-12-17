A new traditional ruler was enthroned in Bambili, North West Region of Cameroon on Saturday, December 14 during a coronation ceremony at the Bambili fondom.

Awemo Charles was enthroned as the new fon of Bambili and now takes the title of Fon Afungchwi III. The coronation ceremony took place in the presence of at least ten traditional rulers of the North West Region amongst them the the Fons of Ngen Muwah, Bambui, Ashong, Nkwen, Kedjom Ketingoh,a Sub Chief in Pinyin etc.

An ecumenical service took place after the coronation with the Reverend Pastor Emmanuel Wayi urging the new fon to work for peace and unity of his subjects.

On his part, His Highness Fon Teche Njei, on behalf of the North West fons handed a bible to the newly enthroned traditional ruler as a symbol of guidance in every decision he takes.

His Majesty Afungchwi III succeeds His Majesty Tamukum II who ‘went on a journey’ over nine months ago.

The new fon is a retired Senior Civil Servant at the Ministry of Transport. He is a christian, Elder at the Presbyterian Church Azire and President of the Christian Men’s Fellowship (CMF) of the Mezam presbytery.