Cameroon: Bamenda-based journalist kidnapped by unidentified gunmen

The whereabouts of Fung John Ngum, radio host and reporter based in Bamenda, chief town of the restive North West region of Cameroon remain unknown hours after his abduction by unidentified gunmen.

No armed group has claimed his kidnap and neither has his family members nor his friends been hinted on his whereabouts.

According to reports, the journalist who is co-host of Press and Associate, a flagship programme of Bamenda-based Ndefcam radio was taken away early Wednesday January 20 around Che Street Ntarikon in Bamenda as he set out for work.

The Cameroon Association of English-speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) to whom he belongs has issued a press release demanding for his immediate release stressing that journalism is not a crime.

The association considers his kidnap as an attack on press freedom and the right of media professionals to practice without fear or favour, threats and molestation.