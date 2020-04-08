Cameroon: Bamenda City Council steps up fight against COVID-19

The Mayor of the Bamenda City Council, Paul Tambeng Achobong has prescribed some additional measures to be observed by Bamenda citizens in public places so as to bar the way to the sweeping Coronavirus which has already affected five out of Cameroon’s ten regions.

Amongst some of these measures we have the compulsory washing of hands around the Bamenda market and other public places.

Added to that, the City Mayor has arranged for the continues and intensified cleaning of garbage around the Bamenda II area, the Hospital roundabout, the Ntarinkon streets, markets and other streets according to a specified schedule.

This exercise, the mayor says will be coordinated by the City Council in collaboration with the Women in Action against Gender Based Violence in Cameroon.

As at date, Bamenda is still officially free from the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected five out of Cameroon’s ten regions.

A false alarm was raised Monday evening by Dr Che Soh Kingsley, the North West Regional Delegate of public health on the presence of a Coronavirus case in the region.