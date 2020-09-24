Cameroon: Bamenda council acquires 6 buses to solve transportation problems

The Bamenda city council has put six buses at the disposal of the population of the chief town of the North West region of Cameroon to solve the problem of transportation faced by the people due to restrictions on the circulation of bikes and vehicles in the urban periphery imposed by authorities and separatists respectively.

The buses were presented during a council session chaired by the Mezam Senior Divisional Officer, Simon Emile Moore Wednesday September 23 in Bamenda.

Speaking at the session, the Bamenda city mayor, Paul Tambeng Achobong said that the buses each of which has a sitting capacity if eighteen places will be stationed in all subdivisions of the town and will be free for a period of three months, after which the population will be asked to pay FCFA 100 per drop for maintenance.

He added that the acquisition of these buses was indispensable to alleviate the sufferings of the city dwellers who have been obliged to trek for long distances for some following the restriction of motto bikes in the urban periphery.

In effect, at the beginning of the month of September, authorities of the town decided to ban the circulation of personal, service and commercial bikes in central streets in a bid to step up security and the protection of persons and property in the face of recent attacks perpetrated by suspected separatist fighters, most of whom were reported to be on bikes.

In response to this ban, separatists asked all vehicles to stay off the streets making it difficult for the population to go about their daily activities with ease.

The move by the Bamenda city council is thus timely as many hope it will effectively ease the movement of persons and goods.