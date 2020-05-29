Cameroon/COVID-19: Bamenda disinfects schools ahead of Monday’s reopening

Some schools in the Bamenda II Council, North West region of Cameroon have been disinfected Friday May 29 by army rescue elements to ensure the safety of learners ahead of Monday’s school reopening.

In a release issued Wednesday May 27, the Minster of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam instructs Councils to disinfect schools within their areas of jurisdiction so as to limit the risk of contamination ahead of Monday’s school resumption.

In line with this instruction, the Bamenda II Council embarked on a disinfection operation of its schools Friday May 29.

Amongst these schools were the Government Bilingual High School Bamenda and the Comprehensive College Bamenda.

One after the other, classes were disinfected by army rescue elements and anti-COVID-19 sanitary kits including hand washing buckets, soaps and hand sanitizers handed over to officials of the schools.

Pupils and students of examination classes and University students will be heading to school this June, after classes were stopped in March due to Coronavirus fears.

According to information communicated after Thursday’s May Cabinet meeting, only those of class six, CMII, Tle, Uppersixth plus all university students will begin on June 1.

Those of 3eme, 2nd and Form Five will kick off three days after following the evolution of the pandemic.