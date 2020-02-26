Cameroon: Bamenda gets pioneer City Mayor

Achobong Tambeng Paul has been elected as the first ever City Mayor of Bamenda under the new special status dispensation.

He was elected on Tuesday, February 25 by councillors of Bamenda I, II and III, picking up over 87% of the votes.

The City Mayor Achobong Tambeng will be assisted by Ndoh Godlove and Lucas Afong who were voted as the first and second deputy Mayors respectively.

Speaking immediately after the election, the visibly satisfied Achobong Tambeng has plans to give Bamenda a modern look.

He said together with his team,they will handle the challenges that await them.He pleaded with all councillors to work together in love to give the city of Bamenda a modern look.

They have as plans to design super structures that will last decades.As a civil Engineer, Achobong Tambeng says priority will be given to long lasting projects.The city of Bamenda he says will witness a great improvement as far as hygiene and sanitation is concern.They will educate the public on the essence of living in a healthy and clean environment.