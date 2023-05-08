Culture › Media

Cameroon – Bamenda : Gunmen Target , Kill Journalist

Published on 08.05.2023 at 15h50 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Anye Nde Nsoh _ Journalist Killed

The local journalists’ union reports dead of Anye Nde Nsoh, a journalist killed by gunmen on Sunday 7th may 2023 In Bamenda .

According to a statement released by the local journalists union, the victim was the west and northwest region bureau chief for weekly newspaper “The Advocate” . Anye Nde Nsoh was in a pub in Bamenda’s Ntarikon neighbourhood when unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

Nsoh’s employer said he had just finished working on the Monday edition of the newspaper in which he had a front page story and two others. “It was a shock to hear about his demise,” said Tarhyang Enowbikah Tabe, publisher of the Advocate.

Earlier this year, a radio presenter and a journalist were killed in two separate attacks in or near the capital Yaoundé , prompting the United Nations to express concern about the media environment in Cameroon . The journalists’ death comes amid a conflict between Cameroonian authorities and some separatist factions in English-speaking regions that turned violent in 2017 .

Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting between armed separatists and government troops, with atrocities committed on both sides.

Published on 05.05.2023

Cathedral of St Peter and Paul Bonadibong

One of the most visited sites in Douala. The Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul was built in 1936 by French Spiritans fathers and it…

