The population of the Bamenda I municipality has been urged to put into proper use the gifts from the Head State aimed at fighting the COVID-19.

The call was made by the Mayor of the Bamenda I Council Felix Mbigha Njah as he distributed the items to the population recently.

Present on hand to receive the items were representatives of schools, health centres, quarter heads as well as vigilante groups.

Internally displaced persons as well as persons living with disabilities were not left behind in the distribution exercise as the mayor thanked the Head of State for the kind gesture which he said will help the municipality strengthened its response strategy to the COVID-19.

Mayor Felix Mbigah Njah stressed though schools are not functioning, they need the equipments for the protection of students and pupils whenever classes resume, reason why some school officials were present to receive the equipment.

“I urge you all to wash your hands regularly with water and soap, use these equipments judiciously and avoid crowded places,” the Mayor told the population.

He added that the council has set up hand washing points at strategic areas in the municipality as he urged the population to collectively help to keep the virus at bay in the municipality.

On his part, the Divisional Officer of Bamenda I, Gilbert Guibai added his voice to call on the population to strictly respect the preventive measures put in place by the government.

He warned the recent palliative measures taken by government are in no way a call for the population to return to their old habits which can instead contribute in the spread of the virus.

The gifts from the Head of State arrived the North West Region on Wednesday, April 29 and were then shared equitably to the seven divisions and subsequently the 37 sub divisions.