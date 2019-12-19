Cameroon: Bamenda II Deputy Mayor pulls out of Municipal elections

The Deputy Mayor of the Bamenda II Council Fonguh Joseph Ngu has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming Municipal elections and suspended his participation in political parties till furthr notice.

In a letter signed December 17, the SDF stalwart sayw the sudden death of his wife on November 29, and ‘much stress and pressure on me from within and without’ has forced him to take the decision.

He has dropped out of the race just days after he was released from captivity by suspected Ambazonia separatist fighters.

Separatist fighters in the North West and South West Regions have called for a boycott of the Legislative and Municipal elections and have even gone ahead to kidnap several persons who have expressed political ambitions.

These threats have forced some politicians in the these regions to pull out of the elections, most coming from the Social Democratic Front.