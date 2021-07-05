› Life

Cameroon/Bamenda: Irate youths burn down police control post in protest over killing of one of theirs

Published on 05.07.2021 at 14h46 by journal du Cameroun

Overview of Bamenda town from mountain (c) copyright
The population of Below Foncha in Bamenda, chief town of the restive North West region of Cameroon have burnt down a control post in a street protest over the killing of one of theirs allegedly besides the said police checkpoint.

 

Reports from the region say the victim identified as Djibril was shot dead in front of a police check point in Below Foncha neighbourhood Sunday by armed men.

The population pointing accusing fingers on soldiers stormed the street after the sad incident and paraded the place with his corpse. They moved to Nkwen and back to Below Foncha.

In the course of the protest done under the watchful eyes of security elements, they burnt down the police control post in front of which Djibril was shot dead.

They indicated the victim did not provoke anyone to deserve such a fate.

No official statement has been made public so far on the incident.

 

