Cameroon – Bamenda : Over 1,000 National Identity Cards Abandoned in Police Stations

The General Delegation for National Security has published a list of outstanding national identity cards at the Tubah identification post.

The published list shows that as at 22 November 2022, 1,241 NICs have been abandoned by their owners. Since their identification, the people concerned by this document have not come to check if it is available. The oldest cards were produced in 2017.

However, this is not an isolated case. Last April, the regional delegate for National Security for the South, Divisional Commissioner Hubert Nicolas Zo’obame, announced that 25,000 NICs were backlogged in the identification posts of the police in the region. He then invited their applicants to come and collect them.

At a press briefing in September 2021, the DGSN revealed that more than 500,000 identity cards were awaiting collection in the country’s police services. Despite the introduction of a new system to speed up the production process for identity documents, particularly the CNI, many users who have been registered for months, or even years, are struggling to obtain this document, while others obtain it without much difficulty.