Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Bamenda prison receives FCFA One million to cushion COVID-19 effects

Published on 29.07.2020 at 17h24 by JournalduCameroun

The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele Lafrique has offered FCFA One million to the Bamenda Central Prison to help the facility cushion the effects of the COVID-19.

The Governor handed over the money last weekend as he paid a visit to the detention centre during a sensitisation tour that took him to several parts of the town.

The detention facility is yet to record a case since the outbreak of the pandemic but its crowded nature makes it a hot bed, reason why the Governor took time to sensitise the tenants.

He hailed the measures taken by authorities at the prison to prevent the spread of the virus as all preventive measure are strictly respected at the facility.

Away from the prison,the governor proceeded to some health structures,bars, travel agencies,markets, banks and  hospitals to enforce  the respect of  COVID-19  barrier measures. At every stop, the governor’s team stressed the need to respect barrier measures. At the  Bamenda Military hospital,  Dr  Avebe Ndongo said, the hospital has made available all materials to protect staff and patients from the virus.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top