The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele Lafrique has offered FCFA One million to the Bamenda Central Prison to help the facility cushion the effects of the COVID-19.

The Governor handed over the money last weekend as he paid a visit to the detention centre during a sensitisation tour that took him to several parts of the town.

The detention facility is yet to record a case since the outbreak of the pandemic but its crowded nature makes it a hot bed, reason why the Governor took time to sensitise the tenants.

He hailed the measures taken by authorities at the prison to prevent the spread of the virus as all preventive measure are strictly respected at the facility.

Away from the prison,the governor proceeded to some health structures,bars, travel agencies,markets, banks and hospitals to enforce the respect of COVID-19 barrier measures. At every stop, the governor’s team stressed the need to respect barrier measures. At the Bamenda Military hospital, Dr Avebe Ndongo said, the hospital has made available all materials to protect staff and patients from the virus.