Cameroon: Bamenda to get new Archbishop today

A new bishop will be appointed at the Bamenda Metropolitan Archdiocese tosay, sources have confirmed.

The name of the new Archbishop would be revealed today at midday at the Cathedral in Bamenda, sources confirm.

According to a communiqué signed by the Auxilliary Bishop of Bamenda His Lordship Archbishop Michael Bibi, christians of the diocese are expected to turn up at the cathedral to receive an important message.

“The Archbishop of Bamenda, Most Reverend Cornelius Fontem Esua has asked me to inform you of an important announcement to be communicated to you… on Monday December 30 2019, at the Saint Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mankon, Bamenda at midday,” His Lordship Michael Bibi said in a statement.

Today’s development comes just days after the Right Reverend Michael Bibi was appointed as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buea.