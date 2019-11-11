Cameroon: Bamenda University Lecturer abducted by unidentified individuals

A lecturer at the Department of Law and Political Science of the University of Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon has been reportedly abducted since Thursday November 7, 2019 by unidentified individuals.

According to reports, the lecturer identified as Dr Confidence Ngam has already spent four days with unknown abductors after he was taken away last Thursday November 7.

The circumstances that led to his abduction remain unknwon for now, but reports say following this incident and many others that happened before, many other lecturers of the University of Bamenda have been living in fear and uncertainty as to what could happen to them on their way to or back from lessons.

On Friday November 8, 2018, the lecturers of the Institution suspended a two-day strike action scheduled to hold on that same Friday and Tuesday November 12 over persistent security threats on their lives and that of their students.

The announcement to suspend the strike followed a meeting the lecturers had with North West Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique early on that Friday.