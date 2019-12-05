Life › Education

Cameroon: Bamenda University lecturers strike over insecurity

Published on 05.12.2019 at 07h53 by JournalduCameroun

Lecturers of the University of Bamenda yesterday embarked on a two-day strike to protest against the insecurity that hinders them from properly doing their job.

The lecturers who announced the strike action via a communiqué on Monday said, regular threats, attempts on their lives as well as kidnappings have made it difficult for them to carry out their activities smoothly.

The lecturers are calling for more proteection and and end to the sporadic violence  that threatens the smooth function of school.

As te lecturers embarked on the strike yesterday, just a handful of them could be seen around the campus as leecture halls remained deserted throughout the day.

The strik comes amidst reports three lecturers and some students were kidnapped on Monday evening in Bambili.

