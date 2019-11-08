Cameroon: Bamenda Varsity lecturers threaten to go on strike

Lecturers in the University of Bamenda have threatened to go on strike following the rising insecurity and numerous threats on their lives.

In a communiqué issued by the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education-Bamenda branch, the lecturers will meet with university authorities as well as regional authorities to address the issue on go on a three-day strike.

Below is a communiqué from the teachers;

“Following the wave and unchecked crescendo of security threats on academic staff especially on their way to Bambili.

Mindful of the assassination attempt today 7 November 2019 at the Bambui-Bambili C- Bend, of Dr. Mbifi Richard, Lecturer and Director of Administrative Affairs,

Considering that this attack is just a case in numerous attacks and abductions of lecturers in the same spot,

Mindful of the financial impoverishment of lecturers of UBa who have been victims of kidnappings,

We the members of the UBa Chapter of the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education (NUTHE) in solidarity and appalled by such an unhealthy working environment declare thus:

First, protest demonstration in front of th VC’s Chancellery on Friday 8 November 2019 at 11am.

Second, presentation of memorandum to the Governor of the NWR on Tuesday 12 November 2019.

Third, three days shutdown next week.

NB: Members and sympathizers are encouraged to participate in the protest demonstration tomorrow.

Thanks.