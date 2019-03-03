Cameroon: Bangangte gets new mayor

A new mayor has been elected at the Bangangte council to replace Celestine Ketcha Courtès who was appointed minister in January.

Dr. Jonas Kouamouo was elected mayor of the Bangangte council on Friday March 1 to see out the remaining mandate before the next municipal elections.

Before his election on Friday, he was first Deputy Mayor of the council and a lecturer at the Université des Montagnes where he equally served as Vice Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

His election comes to fill the void left by Celestine Ketcha Courtès who was appointed Minister of Housing on January 4 by the Head of State Paul Biya.