Cameroon : Bangoua Host German Students Within Cultural Exchange Project

A delegation of students and their supervisors from the Syke High School in Bremen, Germany has been in Cameroon since February 13. Their trip aims at engaging cultural exchange between the historical legacy of Germany and that of Cameroon.

The delegation is led by Jean Marc Nze, in charge of cooperation activities at the Adventist College. The visit is part of the partnership between the Syke High School in Bremen and the Adventist College in Yaounde.

It is in this context that they traveled this week to Bangoua village, in the Ndé subdivision of the West region. Received by the superior chief of the village, His Majesty Djampou Yannick Julio, they had an exchange with the students of the CES of Bangoua. The discussions focused on the cultural and historical cooperation and historical cooperation between Cameroon and Germany. On the German side a workshop was opened to revisit the country’s works.