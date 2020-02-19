Cameroon: Baptist Hospital dismisses Coronavirus fears

The Cameroon Baptist Convention has dismissed reports Coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in its health facilities.

In a statement released by the Head of the Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services, CBC, Professor Pius Tih Pius Muffih, Director, no cases of patients infected by the virus has ave been recorded nor their health facilities selling treatment as reported on various platforms on the social media.

The death of two patients at the Mboppi Baptist Hospital in Douala last weekend had sparked rumours that deceased had presented signs of the virus but Professor Muffih rubbished the claims.

“About 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Mboppi Baptist Hospital admitted three patients with history of diarrhoea and vomiting. Later, that same morning two of them aged 38 and 40 years old (a male and female) went into Hyvolemic shock and died while the doctors were about to refer them to the New Bell District Hospital, » Professor Muffih said.

“One was finally referred to the district hospital for proper management. The DMO was alerted and he immediately came to Mboppi Baptist Hospital with his team and took all necessary precautions in case this could be cholera cases. All the staff who were in contact with those patients were given appropriate preventive care as well as disinfection of the caregivers and the two corpses, » he added.

The head of the CBC health services went further to state that a stool sample from the corpses would be analysed in Yaounde to confirm or dismiss if the patients actually died of cholera.

“ The District Medical Officer has taken his responsibilities and only the Minister of Public Health will inform the public whether these were cases of Cholera or not. The information circulating on the social media that Mboppi Baptist Hospital is dispensing medicines for the prevention of coronavirus is false and should not be respected,»he said.