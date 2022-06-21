Cameroon Bar Association: Mr Mbah Eric Mbah is the new President of the Bar

The lawyer has just been elected at the General Assembly of the National Bar Association of Cameroon which has been held since Saturday 18 June 2022 in Yaounde.

The suspense has lasted a long time. From Saturday to Monday, all attentions were focused on the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Palace. It is here that the ordinary session of the elective general assembly of the National Bar Association of Cameroon is being held. This afternoon, the long awaited white smoke covered the roof of the jewel built by the Chinese.

Mr. Mbah Eric Mbah was elected head of the Bar for a two-year term by the 2800 lawyers registered with the Bar Association and who participated in the proceedings. He succeeds Charles Tchakounte Patié who passed away. The new President of the Bar beat the four other candidates who were in the running at the end of the election of the 15 members of the Bar Council on Monday morning.

His election completes the renewal of the governing bodies of the National Bar Association. On Sunday evening, Kless Yves Kouamou and Ernest Gbata were elected to the respective positions of president and vice-president of the general assembly of lawyers. At about 6am on Monday, the 15 members of the Council of the Order were elected.

Mr Mbah Eric Mbah was until then the representative of the President of the Bar for the North West region. Aged 52, he was the youngest of the seven candidates registered before the start of the elections. It is now up to him to implement his action plan. During the campaign phase, the lawyer took the liberty of analysing the challenges facing his peers. The overstepping of certain provisions of the organic texts, the inadequacy of the texts for the protection of lawyers, the lack of financial support for the bar and lawyers, among others.

A product of the University of Yaounde II-Soa, he was enrolled on the small roll in 2001 and the large roll in 2003. In 2018, the owner of the Bamenda-based firm Mbah and partners, became a member of the Council. Before his election as President of the Bar, Mr. Mbah promised to fight against corruption within the Bar and to improve the development of lawyers. The time has come to judge the bricklayer by the wall.