The Cameroon Bar Association has condemned the brutal killing of at least seven children by gunmen in Kumba, Meme Division, in the South West Region of Cameroon.

The children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozen other children injured are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities.

The Interim President of the Cameroon Bar Association, Atangana Bikouna Claire, in a statement condemned the act and called on the government to reinforce security around schools.

While extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Cameroon Bar Association called on its members to observe a minute of silence on Tuesday, October 27 for the peaceful repose of the souls of those killed and the speedy rcovery of those injured.