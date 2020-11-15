The Cameroon Bar Council has called for sanctions against the perpetrators of the disorder witnessed at the Court of First Instance in Bonanjo last week.

Meeting on Friday, November 13 in an extraordinary session, the Interim President of the Bar Council Claire Atangana Bikouna condemned the violence and disorder observed between lawyers and forces of law and order in a court room on November 10.

During last Friday’s meeting, the Bar Council called on investigations to be opened to determine the cause of the fracas and bring the authors to book.

Images went viral on social media showing forces of law and order clashing with lawyers in a court room in Douala during a hear of two lawyers, Barristers Augustin Wanto and Annie Christelle Messouck. Both lawyers were remanded in custody at the New Bell detention facility since November 5 for “contempt of court and attempted corruption”.

To these allegations, the Bar Council said it will immediately open ethical investigations against them in strict respect of the laws governing the profession while respecting their rights and getting their own version of the story.

The Bar Council equally tasked the Interim President to strictly observe the pending case at the Douala Court of First Instance and produce a report which will be examined during their next sitting on December 1.