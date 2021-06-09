Cameroon: Bar Nicodemus Amungwa released on bail

Published on 09.06.2021 at 19h26 by journal du Cameroun

Bar Nicodemus Amungwa, lawyer of jailed Ambazonia leader, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe arrested and detained on charges of terrorism has finally been granted bail after spending over a week at the State Defense Secretariat.

His release was obtained by the Cameroon Bar Association Wednesday June 9, led by Bar President, Bar Clair Atangana Bikouna, Bar Pierre Robert Fojou, representative of the Center South East and Bar Daniel Ngos, Deputy Secretary of the Bar Council.

Bar Amungwa who is a member of the Cameroon Bar Association was arrested last the May 31st at the Groupement Territorial de la Gendarmerie in Yaounde while he was assisting a client.

The gendarme in charge of investigating the client’s case seized Bar Amungwa’s phone without a warrant, claiming he had taken photographs at the facility.

While searching for the alleged photographs, the gendarme found other photographs that recorded alleged military abuses in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions and arrested Amungwa.

His lawyers had condemned the arrest, indicating it was an attack on the legal profession.

Calls for his release and a request for bail was earlier rejected by the Yaounde Military Court Prosecutor.