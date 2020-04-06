Cameroon: Bar owners arrested for non-respect of COVID-19 restrictions in West region

Bar owners in some neighbourhoods in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon have been arrested for operating after 6pm in total disrespect of Government’s anti-Coronavirus measures.

The bar owners were surprised by an unannounced tour of the West regional Governor, Awa Fonka Augustine over the weekend.

According to reports, it was about passed 7pm when the Governor at the Akwa neighbourhood instructed forces of law and order to arrest bar owners still operating against Government’s instructions to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed nine.

Speaking to State channel CRTV reporters, Governor Awa Fonka Augustine frowned at the irresponsible nature of some Bafoussam city dwelers who have decided to put their health and that of others at risk because of their selfish interest.

Disclosing he would not take such from them, the Governor instructed the forces of law and order to intensify campaigns and make sure Government’s Coronavirus response measures are respected to the fullest.

Barely three weeks after the Government announced some thirteen measures to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, many are those who still take some of these measures for granted.