Cameroon: Detained Bar. Richard Tamfu, co appear in court today

Published on 23.11.2020 at 14h53 by journal du Cameroun

detained Bar. Richard Tamfu

Human rights lawyer, Bar Richard Tamfu and colleague, Armel Tchuenmegne arrested after protesting against police brutality at the Bonanjo Court of first instance last November 10 appear in court today.

They are accused of violence at the Bonanjo Court of first instance where lawyers were teargased by police and gendarme officers.

They were arrested and transferred before the State Counsel in Bonanjo.

Despite calls from the Bar Council for their release, Bar Richard Tamfu and colleague were transferred to the Douala New Bell Prison Friday November 20.

Colleagues have stormed the court premises to defend the two lawyers.

The case which was scheduled to begin at 8:45 started few minutes ago.

 

