Cameroon Bar wants autopsy conducted on remains of Kamto’s lawyer

The Cameroon Bar Association has demanded an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of late Barrister Sylvain Souop, lead lawyer of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party.

In a letter addressed to the General Prosecutor on behalf of the Cameroon Bar Association, the Bar President, Barrister Charles Tchakounte Patie sues X over the “unexpected” death of their colleague, Bar. Sylvain Souop.

In the same vain, the lawyer demands an autopsy be conducted on the remains of their colleague for responsibilities to be established over his death.

Barrister Sylvain Souop died in a hospital in Yaounde on January 16 under unclear circumstances after it seemed he was not in any form of danger after suffering a fractured arm from a road accident the previous week in the West region of Cameroon.

Some reports have indicated Barrister Souop died because of a lack of anaesthesia in the hospital while some supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party on their part see a ‘foul play’ in his death.

In the meantime, the Minister of Public Health, the National Order of Doctors and lawyers of the CRM party have all called for investigations to be opened to elucidate his death.