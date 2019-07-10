Cameroon: BAS members condemn Biya’s Swiss-led dialogue move

The members of the Brigarde Anti Sardinard dubbed BAS have condemned President Biya’s Swiss-led negotiation move on the resolution of the Anglophone crisis on the basis of its non-inclusiveness.

In a document published Monday July 7, officials of the organization expressed discontent with the actors involved in the negotiations.

“Such an important process that has to do with the future of Cameroon seems to have been put in place meanwhile the real civil actors of the Anglophone crisis are currently being prosecuted in military courts and/or held in military and civilian cells throughout Cameroon” part of the document reads.

As such, they say for any dialogue to take place, amongst others, the presence of Ayuk Tabe and Co, Mancho Bibixi, Maurice Kamto and party allies is fundamental.

The BAS adds that “It is also illusory to think that a fruitful dialogue can take place without the prerequisites of introducing a ceasefire…”

In order to solve the escaliating Anglophone crisis in Cameroon, the government of Cameroon has embarked on multiple dialogue moves which have failed. This time around, she has called on Switzerland to mediate the talks.