A group of Cameroonians under the “BAS”(Brigarde anti-sardinard) staged a protest in Paris on Monday night infront of a hotel they suspect the Head of State Paul Biya was lodging in.

A group of protesters chanted songs in front of the hotel as locla police stood on guard and attempted to push them back metres away.

The group has made it a habit of staging protests whenever the Head of State is abroad. Last month, members of the BAS clashed with another group of protesters in Paris who called themselves nationalists as the Head of State was in France for the Replenishment summit.

Last evening’s protests however, did not in any way prevent the Head of State from leaving his hotel to honour a dinner offered by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Paris Peace Forum officially opens today and ends tomorrow.