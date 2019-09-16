Cameroon: Batibo Council condemns burial of woman alive

The Mayor of Batibo has condemned the summary execution and burial of a woman in his municipality recent describing the act as unaccceptable.

Video emerged online on Monday showing a group of boys burrying a lady alive in a locality suspected to be Guzang in Batibo, Momo division, North West region.

The boys are heard in the video accusing the woman of being a “black leg”.

“It’s with anger filled trauma that I write condemning the burial of a life being in our municipality. No matter the reasons, I shall never be part of such gruesome acts!,” the Mayor of Batibo wrote on the Council’s Facebook Page.

“I say again, there is life after the crisis and each of us will give an account of what he/ she has done.