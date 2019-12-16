Cameroon: Batibo SDF Mayor pulls out of Municipal elections

The Mayor of Batibo Tanjoh Fridrick Tetuh has pulled out of next year’s Municipal elections ue to the current socio-political crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Mayor Tanjoh Fridrick is part of the SDF list in Batibo for the Municipal election that was rejectted by the elections management body, Elecam but the party has since filed a petition to the Constitutional Council.

However, in a resignation letter issued on Monday December 16, the Mayor said he has resigned from running and is not part of any appeal.

“After a profound reflction on my vision as a leader and considering what human life is, I have decided to resign my position in the list of the SDF for the February 2020 Municipal elections and declare that I am not part of any appeal for the re-insertion of the SDF list by the Administrative court/Elecam,” Tanjoh Fridrick said.

His resignation came just hours after the residence of the Honoourable Joseph Mbah Ndam was razed by unidentified men in Batibo late on Sunday night prompting the mayor to lament the act.

“When I see celebrations of joy by close ones instead of pity over kidnap, demand for ransoms and even disasters like that of the fire incident in the compound of Rt Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam, I am forced to ask where our values have gone to,” the Mayor wondered.