Cameroon: Batouri Diocese gets new Bishop

Marcellin Ndambyemb has been appointed as the new bishop for the Batouri diocese in East Cameroon.

The appointment from Pope Francis was made public by the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (CENC) and Metropolitan Archbishop of Douala Bishop, Samuel Kleda, in the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral.

Bishop Ndambyemb will be in charge of the Diocese of Batouri, Cameroon’s Eastern Region.

His appointment puts an end to the vacuum left nearly two years ago by the appointment of Bishop Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo as Archbishop of Garoua.

A priest of the Archdiocese of Douala where he held the position of Director of the College of Our Lady of the Nations, the fifty-year-old, with twenty-one years of priesthood, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and a post-graduate Diploma in Religious Morality from Rome, Italy.

He is the third bishop of the diocese which totals about twenty parishes and Eucharistic centers.

Ndambyemb spent most of his career at the major Paul VI seminary and the minor Saint-Paul seminary in Douala as spiritual father.