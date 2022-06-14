Cameroon- Batouri: Second Mining Accident Kills Two People in Less Than A Week

At least two people were killed and two injured. “We extracted two bodies and two others who were injured. The two bodies have been handed over to their families. As for the wounded, one of whom suffered a back injury, they refused to be taken to hospital,” said Batouri’s brigade commander, Chief Warrant Officer Major Pierre Mihiroul. According to these words reported by the daily Cameroon Tribune, the victims died of asphyxiation.

This is the second mining accident in less than a week in Batouri. On 9 June, five people died in the collapse of an artisanal mine in Belita, a mining village on the border with CAR. However, the search for eight people was able to save them.