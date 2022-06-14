Cameroon- Batouri: Second Mining Accident Kills Two People in Less Than A Week

A new accident occurred yesterday, Monday 13 June, at an artisanal mining site in Kambele, a locality in the Batouri district in the East region, located on the border with the Central African Republic.
This is the second mining accident in less than a week in Batouri. On 9 June, five people died in the collapse of an artisanal mine in Belita, a mining village on the border with CAR. However, the search for eight people was able to save them.
On 30 August 2021, the government banned the access of underage children to mining exploration and exploitation sites throughout the country and banned all forms of work within these sites involving children under the compulsory school age as provided for by the regulations.