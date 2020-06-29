› Life

Cameroon: Bazou D.O asked to get married before 2021

Published on 29.06.2020 at 17h16 by journalduCameroun

Newly appointed Bazou DO, Patrick Kani (c) copyright

The newly installed Divisional Officer of Bazou, a locality in the Nde Division, West region of Cameroon, Patrick Kani Emtsoe aged 35 and single has been instructed to get married before the 31st of December.

The instruction is from the Senior Divisional Officer of the Nde Division, Francis Franklin Etapa.

He made it known to the new and single Divisional Officer of the Bazou locality last June 25, during the latter’s installation.

“You have until the 31st of December to get a spouse…” Francis Franklin Etapa told Patrick Kani Emtsoe as he installed the latter into his new functions.

Patrick Kani replaces Aliyou Mfopou as Divisional Officer of the Bazou locality, following his appointment by Presidential decree last June 10.

Before then, he occupied the post of first deputy prefectoral of Abong-Mbang in the East region, where he hails from.

