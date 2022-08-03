Cameroon: Beac Governor Accused of Nepotism as he Recruits 13 Family Members

In a letter sent on 1 August 2022 to the governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), Chadian Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, ordered the suspension of the recruitment process of senior executives currently underway within this sub-regional institution.

According to him, not only do the first results of the current recruitment process alter the “credibility” and “reliability” of the process, but they also “undoubtedly and seriously damage the image of the bank“. Hervé Ndoba’s correspondence does not provide further details.

“ I instruct you to immediately suspend this recruitment process. A thorough evaluation will be made by the Board of Directors of BEAC and the Ministerial Committee of Umac, whose extraordinary sessions you are kindly requested to convene promptly, so that appropriate measures are taken and precise guidelines are communicated to you,” wrote the Central African Minister Hervé Ndoba.

However, some sources within the central bank maintain that the publication of the first lists of pre-selected supervisory staff gives off a strong smell of favouritism. For example, out of the 30 shortlisted, it is learnt, nearly half are members of the governor’s family or his relatives. The sons of the Cameroonian vice-governor, recently appointed to head the Bdeac, and the Gabonese secretary general, are also shortlisted.

When questioned about these “incidents“, as the CBD put it, the BEAC governor was quick to react. On 2 August 2022, Abbas Mahamat Tolli sent his reply to the CBD. Firstly, to remind him that the recruitment process underway is being carried out in accordance with the rules of the art.

” I would first like to reassure you that the recruitment process underway is conducted and organised from start to finish by an international firm of great reputation and chosen through an international call for tenders, and which benefits from the support of an ad hoc committee set up within the bank,” Abbas Mahamat Tolli stressed.

Then, on the basis of regulatory provisions governing the operation and management of the central bank of the six CEMAC countries (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR, Equatorial Guinea) that he lists, the governor of the BEAC protests against the interference of the PCA in a matter that does not fall within its competence.

“(…) No body can interfere in the attributions of the BEAC government exercised in all transparency and in the best interest of the institution, without causing a breach of the principles of subsidiarity and governance (…), as well as the sacrosanct principle of the independence of the central bank. This is why, Mr. Minister, it seems obvious to me that forcing the governor of the central bank to convene extraordinary sessions of the Board of Directors and the Ministerial Committee on a matter of purely operational management is contrary to the statutes of the central bank (Article 47.5) and would constitute a dangerous precedent,” Abbas Mahamat Tolli told the Central African minister Hervé Ndoba.

This is not the first time that the BEAC governor has been accused of favouritism. In 2019, the awarding of the contract for the construction of the BEAC branch in Ebolowa, Cameroon, to the Chadian construction group Sner (in particular its subsidiary Afcorp), was contested by a competitor.

In a letter dated 25 February 2019, addressed to the Cameroonian Head of State, Paul Biya, the promoter of the company DNB International Sarl, which claimed to have the best financial offer, had denounced the award of this contract to a Chadian company, accusing Governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli of having favoured a relative who had not submitted the best offer.