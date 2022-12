This release is simultaneous throughout the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC). All denominations are concerned: FCFA 500, FCFA 1,000, FCFA 2,000, FCFA 5,000 and FCFA 10,000. The BEAC claims that these new notes will be “more compact, more modern and more secure”. In addition, all the official languages used in the sub-region are present on these new notes.

Indeed, the new range “highlights the official languages of the Cemac countries which are French, English, Arabic and Spanish, by declining in the inscription Bank of Central African States and in the face value of the notes,” said Governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli, in comments reported by the local media.