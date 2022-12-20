Cameroon : BEAC Predicts Economic Boom in Cemac Zones

BEAC’s new projections, although less significant, reflects a gradual recovery in economic activity despite the gloomy international context marked by accelerating inflationary pressures.

The economic growth forecast for the CEMAC zone (Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Central African Republic and Congo) for 2022 is now at 2.9%, announced Abbas Mahamat Tolli, governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), at the end of a meeting of the monetary policy committee, which was held on Thursday 15 December. Three months ago, the sub-regional central bank was optimistic about 3.2% GDP growth and 3.5% in July. “These are only forecasts to be put into perspective, given the fluctuations in the international context,” said Abbas Mahamat Tolli.

Although less important, the new projections of the BEAC reflect a gradual recovery of economic activity despite the gloomy international context marked by the acceleration of inflationary pressures and the deterioration of the global economic outlook in connection with the war in Ukraine. Last year the region recorded growth of 1.7%.

These forecasts are supported mainly by “a rebound in non-oil growth“, says Abbas Mahamat Tolli. Hydrocarbon exporters (with the exception of CAR), the CEMAC countries are also benefiting from high world crude oil prices, with the exception of Equatorial Guinea, where a major oil field (Zafiro) has been shut down since September following an incident.

According to the BEAC, the country is expected to fall into recession (-3.5%) as early as 2023. Projections are rather optimistic for Congo (4.2%), Cameroon (4%), Gabon (3.7%), Chad (3.5%) and CAR (2.4%).

Inflation in the region is expected to accelerate further to 5.5% by the end of the year before falling slightly to 4.8% in 2023. The price level remains well above the 3% threshold in force in the region. However, the BEAC, which expects this indicator to fall in 2023, has decided to maintain its main instruments unchanged and promises to remain “vigilant in view of its forthcoming monetary policy decisions“.

The Douala meeting also examined the money market segment of the CEMAC zone. Economic actors thus noted a gradual regionalisation of the ”interbank market”, an intensification of exchanges with an average monthly outstanding amount of CFA F 372.9 billion at the end of October 2022 (CFA F 347.3 billion in July 2022), a decline in the weighted average 7-day interest rate of unsecured interbank market operations from 6% to 5.82%, and that of repo operations from 4.54% between the end of July and the end of October 2022.