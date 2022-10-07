Cameroon : Beac to Introduce New Range of Coins, Bank Notes

The new notes will be officially presented in November 2022 on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beac.

The new range will come into effect from January 1, 2023, but the launch and presentation will be in November of this year in N’Djamena on the occasion of the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the Beac. At the central bank, orders for the current range of banknotes have been interrupted in anticipation of the issuance of the new range, which explains the current scarcity.

The project to inject a new range of notes and coins in the Cemac zone will finally take shape. This information emerges from the work of the ministerial committee of the Central African Monetary Union held since 21 July in Douala.

In March 2021, mock-ups of a specimen of 500, 2000, 1000, 5000 and 10 000 FCFA notes that had been ministerial council, were found on the web. However, the leaked specimens could have evolved according to the directives of Umac members. As for the coins, new specimens will also be injected with the entry of the 250 F coin.

Reports has it that beyond its aesthetic or new aspect, a new range of banknotes responds above all to the problem of quality of its security and its ability to be difficult to counterfeit. It is also a question of facilitating its sorting by machines, because until now it has been carried out in a labour-intensive manner. However, almost all over the world, banknotes are being sorted almost entirely by machine, with a view to improving the quality of banknote circulation and improving statistics on the evaluation of the money supply both at the sub-regional level and for each CEMAC country.