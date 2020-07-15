Politics › diplomacy

Cameroon: Belgian Ambassador bids farewell to President Biya

Published on 15.07.2020 at 16h45 by journalduCameroun

Biya grants farewell audience to outgoing Belgian Ambassador (c) copyright

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya Wednesday July 15 granted a farewell audience to the outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, HE Stephane Doppagne at the Unity Palace.

After spending four years in Cameroon in his capacity of Belgian Ambassador, extra-ordinary and plenipotentiary to Cameroon, HE Stephane Doppagne Wednesday July 15 was at Unity Palace house to bid farewell to the Head of State, Paul Biya.

During their over one hour exchange, both State personalities discussed issues of common interest to Bruxells and Yaounde, including economic cooperation, education and humanitarian assistance.

This audience marked Paul Biya’s second public appearance in two days for months now, after he went through the same exercise with the outgoing US Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Peter Henry Barlerin, Tuesday July 14.

