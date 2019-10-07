Cameroon: Ben Muna passes away

The death has been announced of firebrand lawyer and politician Barrister Bernard Muna on Sunday October 6, at the age of 79.

Ben Muna, as he was fondly called died at the Yaounde General Hospital in Yaounde where he had been receiving treatment following a malaise last week.

Ben Muna, former President of the Cameroon Bar Association was a firebrand politician and founder of the Alliance of Progressive Forces, APF.

He ran for the Presidential election in 2011 before ceding leadership of his party to Alice Sadio. Bernard Muna spent his last days as defending persons detained in connection with the crisis in the North West and South Regions, notably Mancho Bibixy.