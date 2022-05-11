Cameroon: Bénédicte Ngono Elected Miss International Media

The journalism student was crowned last Saturday during the final of the beauty contest.

Beautiful, young and talented. These three words combined together best describe Bénédicte Ngono. By her charm drawn from her shimmering smile and her luminous gaze, she took over the 13 other competitors. And the jury could only be conquered by her beauty to award her the crown of Miss international media.

Her physical beauty that makes everyone agree is only an outlook of the intelligence that the 20-year-old young lady exudes. An intelligence that inspired the project she presented last Saturday. This is to advocate for an education on fact checking.

Bénédicte Ngono is aware that one of the challenges to which journalists and the general public in general are confronted to is the propaganda of fake news.

It is on the strength of this that her mandatory office, which will last one year, will be based on actions aimed at sensitizing on the methods of processing and verifying information.

Passionate about journalism, multimedia journalist, she did not hesitate to put her skills in competition when the opportunity arose, and this was through the International Film Festival and auxiliary, FIMA, placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Communication which organized the beauty contest.

Born on January 26, 2002, the new Miss international media is a student at the Advanced School of Mass Communication. She shines with her dynamism, her determination and her sense of altruism. Apart from her batch (50th promotion of journalism), it is the whole school which benefits from this victory, thanks for instance to her actions within the Red Cross club of the Advanced school of mass communication.