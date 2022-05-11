Culture › Fashion

Happening now

Cameroon: Bénédicte Ngono Elected Miss International Media

Published on 11.05.2022 at 18h05 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The journalism student was crowned last Saturday during the final of the beauty contest.

Beautiful, young and talented. These three words combined together best describe Bénédicte Ngono. By her charm drawn from her shimmering smile and her luminous gaze, she took over the 13 other competitors. And the jury could only be conquered by her beauty to award her the crown of Miss international media.

Her physical beauty that makes everyone agree is only an outlook of the intelligence that the 20-year-old young lady exudes. An intelligence that inspired the project she presented last Saturday. This is to advocate for an education on fact checking.

International media miss

Bénédicte Ngono

Bénédicte Ngono is aware that one of the challenges to which journalists and the general public in general are confronted to is the propaganda of fake news.

It is on the strength of this that her mandatory office, which will last one year, will be based on actions aimed at sensitizing on the methods of processing and verifying information.

Passionate about journalism, multimedia journalist, she did not hesitate to put her skills in competition when the opportunity arose, and this was through the International Film Festival and auxiliary, FIMA, placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Communication which organized the beauty contest.

Born on January 26, 2002, the new Miss international media is a student at the Advanced School of Mass Communication. She shines with her dynamism, her determination and her sense of altruism. Apart from her batch (50th promotion of journalism), it is the whole school which benefits from this victory, thanks for instance to her actions within the Red Cross club of the Advanced school of mass communication.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top