Cameroon: Bepanda inhabitants go wild over poor electricity supply

Published on 29.01.2020 at 14h00 by journalduCameroun

Inhabitants of the Bepanda Safari neighbourhood in Douala V Subdivision have reportedly mounted barricades on the main road linking Bepanda and Bonamoussadi neighbourhoods in protest against poor electricity supply.

According to reports, the incident occurred early this Wednesday morning.

The angry inhabitants of the Bepanda Safari neighbourhood reportedly blocked the main road linking their neighbourhood to that of Bonamoussadi, in protest against poor electricity supply.

They disclosed they have been living without electricity since the 25th of December 2019, rarely receiving stable electricity which lasts not more than two hours daily.

The incident which paralysed circulation pulled the Divisional Officer accompanied by forces of law and order to the scene.

Assuring the angry inhabitants he will address the issue, reports say the D.O urged them to be responsible and refrain from blocking public roads.

Reports say after he had left the scene, the protesters were dispersed and circulation restored.