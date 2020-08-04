Cameroon: BEPC candidate gives birth to twins in exam hall

A candidate of the 2020 session of the Brevet d’études du premier cycle, BEPC is reported to have given birth to twins Saturday August 1 in Mengong, a locality in the South region of Cameroon while writing the official exam.

Last Saturday August 1, 2020 while candidates sitting for the 2020 session of the BEPC nationwide were writing the Science de la vie et de la terre paper, one of them, Justine Oye pregnant and writing in Mengong in the Mvina Division of the South region of Cameroon went into labour.

School authorities reportedly alerted the nurse on duty identified as Lili Assembe who helped give birth to a set of twins.

The delivery process plus the post-delivery care are said to have lasted for at most thirty minutes after which reports from the region say Justine Oye went back to exam hall to continue from where she had stopped.

After writing the next paper that was English Language, the nurse took Justine Oye and her babies to the hospital for proper care, with many wishing that her courage and determination pay off with her obtaining her BEPC certificate.